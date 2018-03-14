

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Stephen Hawking: Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said.

2. Pleading for truth: The daughter of a woman murdered by fellow Indigenous rights activists spoke out Tuesday to confront persistent lies about the nature of her mother’s death and called on leaders to examine which groups they support.

3. National database: The federal government is finally including the DNA of missing persons in a national databank, a move that could help solve decades-old cold cases across Canada. The move came after years of pressure from families.

4. Retirement pushback: Amid a doctor shortage, a veteran physician in Yarmouth, N.S. is still working despite three attempts to retire. Dr. Shelagh Leahey says she can't stand the guilt as more doctors disappear from the community.

5. Lobster debate: Two Maritime communities are competing over who should be crowned the "lobster capital of the world," and now Shediac, N.B. is presenting its case.