

CTVNews.ca Staff





China is attempting to suspend Canadian meat imports in a surprise move amid an ongoing diplomatic dispute between the two nations. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadian orphan: Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the federal government does not have the necessary support in Syria to repatriate an ISIS orphan to her remaining family in Canada.

2. Single-use plastics: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being criticized for appearing in a photo with plastic cutlery, despite his government's plan to ban single-use plastics. However, the Prime Minister's Office told CTV News that "the utensils will be re-used."

3. Canadian meat: The Chinese Embassy has asked Canada to suspend all meat exports amid the diplomatic dispute over the December arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.

4. Migrant children: The acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned after hundreds of migrant children were sent back to a Texas detention facility with reportedly inhumane conditions.

5. Cancer risk: Ontario researchers have found that there is a 50 per cent greater risk of pancreatic cancer among those who had been overweight or obese during their teen years or early adulthood.

One more thing…

Pole dancing: A pole artist from New Brunswick is speaking out against stereotypes after being barred from a festival over claims her act was not "family-friendly."