More than 30 people in India have been arrested at a call centre been targeting Canadians with scams. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. SIN scam busted: Indian authorities say they have shut down a call centre where dozens of people tried to dupe Canadians into handing over money in a phone scam involving social insurance numbers.

2. Social conservatism: A senator has left the Conservative caucus citing frustrations with Andrew Scheer's views on abortion and same-sex marriage, and the "low importance" attached to Quebec voters.

3. Drug shortage: Health Canada says that a national shortage of Tamoxifen, a common breast cancer drug, is now expected to end in December, a month earlier than first projected.

4. Canadians abroad: Mexican police say a hotel guest has been charged with attempted murder after an Ottawa woman was severely beaten at a vacation resort near Cancun.

5. 'We go high': The Toronto Raptors "superfan" Nav Bhatia says he has reconciled in person with the man who directed a racist tweet at him during the last NBA playoffs.

One more thing…

Name that tune: Dubbed "The Most Mysterious Song On The Internet," a track apparently recorded off of a German radio station in the 1980s is the subject of a dramatic, decades-long search for the musicians behind it.