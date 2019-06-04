

CTVNews.ca Staff





After criticism of his avoiding the term, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referenced 'genocide' in his remarks about the final report from the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Trump in Britain: U.S. President Donald Trump is turning from pageantry to policy as he joins British Prime Minister Theresa May for talks on a possible bilateral trade deal once the U.K. leaves the European Union.

2. MMIWG inquiry: The national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women has come to a close with the presentation of a final report that describes an intergenerational "Canadian genocide."

3. Labour shortage: Some Canadian employers looking to hire temporary foreign workers are experiencing significant delays this year due to an increase in demand for migrant workers.

4. Heart health: Doctors in Australia say they successfully completed an emergency heart surgery despite a small fire erupting inside the man's chest cavity during the procedure.

5. D-Day cruise: A cruise ship of veterans who fought and survived D-Day is making its way to the beaches of Normandy as part of the 75th anniversary of the Second World War battle.

One more thing…

Miss India: The Miss India beauty pageant is under fire after an image showcasing finalists' headshots showed only fair-skinned faces with very similar physical characteristics, despite the country's diversity.