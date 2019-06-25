

CTVNews.ca Staff





The United States government has moved hundreds of migrant children from a holding facility in Texas after outrage over living conditions there. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Migrant children: A lawyer who visited a U.S. migrant holding facility where hundreds of children were being held earlier this month says what she witnessed left her "horrified."

2. Return to Earth: Astronaut David Saint-Jacques has safely returned to Earth after more than six months aboard the International Space Station -- the longest single spaceflight by a Canadian.

3. Iran sanctions: Iranian officials say the Trump administration’s new sanctions mean the "permanent closure" of diplomacy between the two nations.

4. Student protest: A student group protesting the Ontario government's education cuts vows to fight a $1,444.51 bill from Queen's Park to clean up sidewalk chalk messages left behind after a rally.

5. Summer slide: Children can fall behind in their math and reading skills over the summer, so professors are recommending they read at least 15 books and incorporate math into their everyday lives during the school holidays.

One more thing…

Kawhi Lego: A Canadian stop-motion animator living in Idaho used Lego to recreate Kawhi Leonard's iconic buzzer-beating shot in the hope it will sway the star into staying with the Toronto Raptors.