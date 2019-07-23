

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in British Columbia provide an update on a double homicide and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady faces backlash for cliff jumping with his daughter. Here's what else you need to know to start your day:

1. B.C. double-homicide: Police in northern British Columbia say an Australian man and his American girlfriend were shot to death in a double-homicide that has sparked international headlines.

2. Amber Alert complainers: A Toronto woman has started an online petition calling for the provincial government to fine people who call 911 to complain about broadcasts of Amber Alerts.

3. Cliff-jumping Brady: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is facing backlash on social media after posting a video of him cliff jumping with his six-year-old daughter.

4. Human trafficking investigation: Someone is posting fake job advertisements for a London, Ont. restaurant, just days after police laid human trafficking charges stemming from an online ad.

5. Rabid bat bites boy: A bat that bit a boy in New Brunswick last week has tested positive for rabies. The boy has received the necessary treatment and even refers to himself as “Batman” now.

And one more thing…

A Manitoba couple built an old western town for their wedding, which has now become a venue for other couples’ wedding photos and a place for people to explore life in the Wild West.