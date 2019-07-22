Tom Brady, the celebrated New England Patriots’ quarterback, sparked backlash on social media after posting a video of him cliff jumping with his six-year-old daughter while on vacation in Costa Rica.

The Instagram video, posted over the weekend, shows Brady and his daughter Vivian preparing to jump off a rock into a pool below, where other people can be seen swimming.

It is unclear how high the cliff is.

Instagram users were quick to point out that Brady’s daughter does not appear to be in sync with her father’s jump – making it appear that she was dragged off the cliff.

The video has racked up over 2.5 million views so far, and has been inundated with both criticism and praise.

Brady has not commented.