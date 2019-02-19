

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's principal secretary and longtime friend Gerald Butts has resigned from one of the highest positions within Trudeau's office amid ongoing questions about alleged political interference in the SNC-Lavalin case. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. SNC-Lavalin controversy: In his resignation statement, Gerald Butts denies that he or anyone in the PMO pressured Jody Wilson-Raybould to pursue a remediation agreement rather than criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

2. Canadians detained: Another Canadian woman who says she followed her husband to Syria when he left to fight for ISIS tells CTV News in an exclusive interview that she wants to come home.

3. Border wall: California and 15 other states have filed a lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, alleging that it violates the Constitution.

4. Haiti unrest: A group of Canadian nurses who were volunteering in Haiti are safely back in Canada after spending days trapped in their compound by widespread protests.

5. Cold medicine: New guidance from Health Canada says that children under 18 should not use cough syrup containing opioids because they "may be a factor in problematic substance use later in life."

One more thing...

Bugging out: A new research paper has concluded that without changes to the way we produce our food, "insects as a whole will go down the path of extinction in a few decades."