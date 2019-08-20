

CTVNews.ca Staff





A day after the U.K. revoked his British citizenship, a former ISIS fighter known as 'Jihadi Jack' is calling for the government of Canada's help. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Jihadi Jack': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not confirm whether Jack Letts, an accused ISIS fighter and former dual Canadian-British citizen, will be allowed to come live in Canada.

2. B.C. murders: The two B.C. murder suspects reportedly used a cellphone to record a "last will and testament" on video before their death by suicide in the northern Manitoba wilderness.

3. Fluoride effects: A new study has found that children whose mothers were exposed to higher levels of fluoride in tap water during pregnancy scored lower on IQ tests than those with less exposure.

4. Jeffrey Epstein: Court records show alleged sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein signed a will just two days before he killed himself in jail, raising new questions over his final days.

5. Missing boy found: The parents of a four-year-old B.C. boy who spent more than 30 hours alone in the wilderness say they are grateful for the emergency crews and volunteers who helped find him.

One more thing…

Zenbo robot: A group of Ontario students is using artificial intelligence to train a robot to recognize human emotions in a move to turn virtual assistants into companions.