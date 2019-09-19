

CTVNews.ca Staff





Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau apologized Wednesday night for appearing in brownface at a party in 2001 after a yearbook photo of the incident emerged. Here's what you need to know to start your Thursday.

1. Brownface scandal: After the emergence of a 2001 photo of Justin Trudeau in brownface makeup, the Liberal leader apologized, saying he was "pissed off at myself" and the act was "unacceptable, and yes, racist."

2. Gas prices spike: There was a leap in gas prices across Canada after an attack on a Saudi oil refiner, but experts expect the spike to be temporary.

3. Israel in political turmoil: With near-final results in from Israel's election, Benjamin Netanyahu has been left short of his desired parliamentary majority, and could lack the means to fend off a corruption indictment.

4. Plumbing the heart: A display of kindness by a plumber has gone viral after he waived the fee for work on the home heating system of a 91-year-old woman with leukemia.

5. Skating away: Canadian ice dancing stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir say they are stepping away from the sport.

One more thing...

UFO believers vindicated: The U.S. Navy has finally acknowledged the existence of footage long thought to show UFOs speeding through the air, with officials saying they also don’t know what the objects could be.