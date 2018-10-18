

CTVNews.ca Staff





Long lineups outside of stores and overwhelming online traffic marked the first day Canadians were able to make legal recreational cannabis purchases across the country. Plus, an Alberta man’s home security system helped him prevent a break in.

1. Pot rules: Now that it’s legal to light up, some Canadians may still be confused about what they can and can’t do in their respective province or territory. Here’s a cheat sheet on the rules of purchasing, possessing, and consuming marijuana.

2. Angry note: An Alberta family is moving out of their home after receiving a hateful and racist letter from a neighbour threatening to hurt their kids if they don’t.

3. Traffic tickets: While it is now legal to purchase and consume cannabis, provincial police are reminding drivers that it remains illegal to use it in vehicles, already handing out tickets on the first day of legalization.

4. Khashoggi column: The Washington Post has published a new column from missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi warning that Middle East governments "have been given free rein to continue silencing the media."

5. Almost intruders: An Alberta man stopped two would-be thieves from breaking into his home through a doorbell camera.