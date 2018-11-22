

CTVNews.ca Staff





Statistics Canada says guns, gangs and an increase in shootings has pushed Canada’s national homicide rate to a 10-year high with the agency reporting 660 murders in the last year. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Murder rate: A new report from Statistics Canada reveals that Canada's national homicide rate in 2017 was the highest it's been in a decade due to an increase in deaths relating to gang violence.

2. Fiscal facts: The fall economic update has the federal government going $2 billion deeper into deficit in the coming years as it tries to encourage Canadian businesses to innovate. Here are the rest of the highlights from the fiscal updates.

3. Doctor shortage: After receiving thousands of requests, a Halifax family clinic was forced to announce that it is not accepting new patients despite hiring two new physicians.

4. Kidnap charges: Nine people in Calgary are facing charges related to an alleged kidnapping after police stormed at least three related properties across the city.

5. Nice scale: Are Canadians nicer than Americans? Researchers from McMaster University say you might be able to find out just by scrolling through Twitter.

One more thing...

Bacteria scare: Health officials are advising Canadian's to rinse off romaine lettuce before eating amid a new E. coli outbreak but experts say washing the food won't eliminate the risk.