Nine people in Calgary are facing charges related to an alleged kidnapping after police stormed at least three properties across the city early Wednesday morning.

The Calgary Police Service received a call from a man at 3 a.m. on Tuesday saying that a family member was being held against his will and had been assaulted. Officers then began investigating what they believed was “a bonafide kidnapping situation,” according to a news release.

At 2:30 a.m. Wednesday police located the alleged victim and arrested multiple suspects at a residence in Brentwood and a hotel in Horizon.

Hours later, a third location was involved in the investigation, CTV News has confirmed. Police in “full gear” with K-9 support showed up to a home in the Haysboro neighbourhood around 5:30 a.m., according to a neighbour who wished to remain anonymous. Officers spent about one hour coaxing two suspects out of the house via loudspeaker, she said, directing them to which specific path to take out of the home and to put their hands up.

“They told them to go through the backyard into the alleyway,” the neighbour recalled. “It was a scary moment of ‘What are they doing in the house that is requiring this much detail? This amount of police?’”

In audio of an exchange recorded by another resident in the neighbourhood, police can be heard directing a reluctant suspect out of the house toward police.

“You’re not helping yourself,” an officer is heard saying. “I need you to walk towards the white truck and make your way towards the alley.”

Police vehicles were still stationed outside the property in Haysboro on Wednesday evening as investigators continue to collect evidence from three separate scenes. Charges are pending and officers believe there are no additional suspects at large.

“Police would like to remind the public that situations such as this are rare, targeted events, as were the circumstances in this case,” the news release said.

The victim of the alleged kidnapping and assault was receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday.