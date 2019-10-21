

Canadians will cast their ballots today in the country's 43rd general election after what federal party leaders have called a divisive campaign. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Election 2019: As Canadians head to the polls today, the final round of polling conducted by Nanos Research before election day suggests that it could come down to the wire between the Liberals and Conservatives.

2. Housing crisis: Despite declining poverty figures, many lower-income Canadians still feel overlooked after the leaders of the main political parties pledged to do more for the middle class.

3. Credit card charges: Scotiabank says it has identified a technical issue that resulted in legitimate charges on customers' credit cards appearing mislabelled.

4. Artwork vandalized: A graffiti mural of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg that surfaced in Edmonton days after the teen brought her message to the city has been defaced.

5. Gut microbiota: A new European study has found that an individual with a diet of legumes, bread, fish, nuts and red wine is likely to have high levels of healthy gut bacteria.

Photo of space: An Ottawa astrophotographer who has been fascinated with space for years has earned recognition from NASA scientists for a dramatic image of the aftermath of two galaxies colliding.