

CTVNews.ca Staff





Kensington Palace says Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex are expecting a child in the spring. Plus, the White House is brushing aside Saudi threats of retaliation for any U.S. sanctions related to the suspected murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

1. Royal baby: Kensington Palace has announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child, who will be seventh in line to the throne, in the spring.

2. Countdown to cannabis: On Wednesday, it will be legal for adults in Canada to purchase, possess, and grow recreational cannabis. Here’s what the federal government’s pot point-man has to say ahead of the change.

3. Missing writer: Saudi Arabia is threatening to retaliate for after U.S. President Donald Trump said the kingdom deserves "severe punishment" if responsible for the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

4. Scheer on USMCA: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he would have done better than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in negotiating the new trade deal between Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

5. Tiny traveller: A Canadian baby could soon become the first person to visit all 50 U.S. states before the age of six months and her parents are chronicling their adventure on social media.

One More Thing...

Monday Mondays: When it comes to buying a trailer or motorhome, the choices can be daunting and the price in the window is just the beginning of what ownership will actually cost.