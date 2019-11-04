Two of Ottawa's four planes used for VIP travel will soon face restrictions on where they can fly. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Challenger jets: The federal government could be forced to buy new executive jets to transport the prime minister and other VIPs because of changes to air-traffic control rules in the U.S. and Europe.

2. Winnipeg stabbing: A memorial continues to grow outside the Winnipeg home of a three-year-old boy who was allegedly stabbed as he slept and later died after being taken off life support.

3. Dog scam: A Quebec woman has been reunited with her German shepherd after a couple on Kijiji encouraged her to give them her dog in an alleged scam.

4. Gut microbiome: A new study suggests a link between certain gut bacteria and an increased risk of bowel cancer, but stops short of concluding that either causes the other.

5. 'Violins of Hope': A collection of violins that belonged to Jewish musicians during the Holocaust were featured for the first time in Canada at a special concert in Montreal over the weekend.

One more thing…

Retro toys: McDonald's locations across Canada are celebrating 40 years of Happy Meals this month, by bringing back some of their most popular toy giveaways.