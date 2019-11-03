TORONTO -- A new British study suggests a link between certain gut bacteria and an increased risk of bowel cancer, but stops short of concluding that either of those causes the other.

Researchers from the University of Bristol say the presence of one unclassified type of Bacteroidales bacteria in a person's gut makes them between 2 and 15 per cent more likely to have bowel cancer.

"On average, people with this type of bacteria within their gut may have a slightly higher risk of bowel cancer compared to those who don't," researcher Kaitlin Wade said in a statement.

Gut bacteria has been a heavy focus of medical research in recent years, with more and more evidence coming to light that the trillions of bacteria in the human gut microbiome may significantly impact many forms of human health.

While scientists have found plenty of associations between gut bacteria phenomena and various diseases and conditions, proving a direct link has been more difficult. This also makes it more complicated to determine whether attempting to alter the bacteria could reduce a person's risk of bowel cancer.

"We need to do more work to understand how and why human genetic variation can alter the gut microbiome," Wade said.

"It's really difficult to discern whether components of the gut microbiome can cause bowel cancer, whether the disease itself leads to variation in the gut microbiome or whether the association is due to some other factors that cause variation in both."

The researchers based their findings on data from nearly 125,000 people taking part in various European genetic studies.

Wade is scheduled to present her team's findings Monday at a cancer conference in Glasgow.