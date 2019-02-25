

CTVNews.ca Staff





Road-trip drama "Green Book" took home the award for best picture in a surprise victory during Sunday night's Oscars in a ceremony that lacked a host, but was filled with diversity and historic wins. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Academy Awards: For a full recap of the 91st Academy Awards, check out the CTVNews.ca live blog of Oscar night moments, fashion highlights and the Canadian talent who received trophies.

2. Canadian detained: An Ontario woman is pleading with the federal government to demand that Egypt release her Canadian father, who was allegedly thrown into a Cairo prison without any explanation.

3. Hijacking foiled: A passenger flight bound for Dubai made an emergency landing in Bangladesh on Sunday after a 24-year-old man attempted to hijack the plane, officials said.

4. Measles outbreak: A British Columbia health authority says two new measles cases have been reported in the province, with one having boarded a flight to Edmonton and then the N.W.T.

5. 'Let's nap': The video of a 4-year-old Ontario boy who was mic'd up by his dad during a Timbits hockey practice has gone viral, racking up more than three million views on YouTube.

One more thing...

Money Monday: The RRSP is one of the best-known tax shelters available to Canadians, but financial experts say a TFSA is often a better choice over the long run. CTVNews.ca helps you understand which plan makes the most sense for you.