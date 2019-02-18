

In an exclusive report, CTV News was granted unprecedented access to a refugee camp in eastern Syria where several Canadian women are being held. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. ISIS bride: A pregnant Alberta woman who moved to Syria with her ISIS-supporting husband and their two young boys said in an exclusive interview with CTV News that she wants to return to Canada.

2. Amber Alert dad: Police say a Toronto-area man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his daughter after an Amber Alert is in hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

3. Trump and Russia: A former FBI deputy director has said that a "crime may have been committed" when U.S. President Donald Trump fired the head of the FBI and tried to undermine an investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.

4. Aorta complications: A new Canadian study reveals a shocking trend for women undergoing a certain type of heart surgery -- they are much more likely than men to develop severe complications or even die.

5. Food recall: Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall for Eat Smart brand Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bag Kits due to possible listeria contamination.

Money Monday: If you own an Airbnb rental or have a service animal, then you may be affected by changes to Canada's tax code. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know before you file your return.