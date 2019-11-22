A former White House official claims that U.S. President Donald Trump's top envoy was sent on a "domestic political errand" seeking investigations of Democrats, dismantling a main line of the president's defence in the impeachment inquiry. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Liberal cabinet: While the title of deputy prime minister may be rooted in symbolism, newly appointed Chrystia Freeland says she wouldn't have taken on the role if it didn't come with real power.

2. Oil and gas: Alberta's Energy Minister says comments made by members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's inner circle, that the federal government is flexible on the "implementation" of energy policy, aren't substantive.

3. Vision correction: Two Canadians are suing national eye surgery chain Lasik MD and asking others to join them after they developed rare and painful complications following surgery.

4. Asylum seekers: A Guatemalan mother and her six children who face deportation in January are pleading with authorities to stay in Canada.

5. Sisters at Sea: Lobster fishing season begins next week in southwestern Nova Scotia, and one group is about to make history.

Meet Emma: In the future, you may not need to browse for horror movies to see a sallow-skinned, hunchbacked creature with bloodshot eyes shuffling around. According to a U.K. study, that could one day be your co-worker.