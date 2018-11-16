

Plus, the Supreme Court of Canada will hear the case of a Montreal woman who was arrested because she didn't hold an escalator handrail.

1. British turmoil: The Brexit deal has divided British Prime Minister Theresa May's government, leaving the country’s exit from the European Union uncertain and in chaos.

2. Oil concerns: The Canadian crude oil industry has declared a national emergency after prices plunged to record lows on Thursday, due to a surplus of product and not enough pipeline to move it.

3. Charity scam: A heartwarming story of a homeless man using his last $20 to help a stranded New Jersey woman buy gas was actually part of an elaborate online cash grab, authorities say.

4. Montreal metro: The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear the case of Bela Kosoian who was ticketed and arrested after she refused to hold onto an escalator handrail.

5. Sensitive soother: It may seem counterintuitive, but U.S. researchers say parents who clean their baby’s pacifiers by putting it into their own mouths may be lowering their child’s risk of allergies.

One more thing...

Flying support: A team of 30 support dogs are now at the Montreal airport, helping calm travellers who might have jitters.