

Staff, CTVNews.ca





Mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers killed 49 people in what authorities say appears to be a carefully planned racist attack. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Mosque shootings: New Zealand police have charged one suspect and detained three others in connection to the two mosque shootings that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

2. Huawei founder: In an exclusive interview with CTV News' Lisa LaFlamme, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says his daughter, Meng Wanzhou, wanted to quit her job shortly before she was arrested in Canada.

3. Admissions scandal: The most bizarre details of the U.S. college admissions scandal include altering photos of prospective students to make them look like athletes, and parents changing test scores without kids knowing.

4. Ethiopian Airlines: Canadian family members were in Ethiopia Thursday as crews scoured the wreckage for the remains of those killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, but many fear they'll never be able to bury their loved ones.

5. GPS mishap: An errant GPS led a driver travelling from Montreal to Calgary with more than four kilograms of meth straight to the Canada-U.S. border where customs agents discovered the contraband.

One more thing...

ETIAS rules: Beginning in 2021, Canadians will be required to fill out a security application and pay a fee before they're allowed to travel to Europe. Here's what you need to know.