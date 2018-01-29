

CTVNews.ca Staff





Quebec City's Muslim leaders are reflecting on the aftermath of a deadly mosque shooting one year ago today, detailing both their hopes and concerns about how the country has changed since. Plus, it was a successful night for Canadian artists at the Grammy Awards.

Plus for "Money Monday," a look at whether other companies offering to honour warranties from Sears Canada will live up to their promises.

1. Anniversary reflection: A year after a deadly mass shooting inside a Quebec City mosque, the president of the Quebec City Islamic Centre says he's seen an outpouring of support from Canadians, but also warning signs that Islamophobia continues to rise.

2. Cambodia arrests: Two Canadian women are in prison among others who were arrested in Cambodia charged with dancing "pornographically."

3. Murder trial: Trial will get underway today for the Winnipeg man accused of murdering Tina Fontaine, the 15-year-old whose death stoked demand for a federal inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

4. Bracing for loss: A Manitoba community is on the verge of running out of water, after a major break in its water pumping and distribution system.

5. Grammy Awards: Bruno Mars dominated the Grammy Awards Sunday night, winning in all six categories he was nominated in – including best album and best song of the year. Plus, Brampton, Ont. artist Alessia Cara became the first Canadian to win a Grammy for best new artist.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": Sears Canada customers left without a warranty for appliances purchased from the defunct chain might have felt reassured by radio and TV ads from competitors promising to honour their warranties, but experts say consumers should look at the details before signing up.