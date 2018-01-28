

CTVNews.ca Staff





The community of Swan River, Man., is on the verge of running out of water.

Town officials declared a state of emergency Sunday, citing a major break in its water pumping and distribution system.

“Pressure in the system has been reduced and a total loss of water throughout the town is imminent,” the town told residents in a notice on its website.

Swan River residents have been told to reduce water consumption, and are being told that a boil-water advisory will come into effect later in the day.

The town of 3,800 residents is approximately 500 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, near the provincial border with Saskatchewan.