Swan River, Man. prepares for 'imminent' loss of water
The community of Swan River, Man., is on the verge of running out of water.
Town officials declared a state of emergency Sunday, citing a major break in its water pumping and distribution system.
“Pressure in the system has been reduced and a total loss of water throughout the town is imminent,” the town told residents in a notice on its website.
Swan River residents have been told to reduce water consumption, and are being told that a boil-water advisory will come into effect later in the day.
The town of 3,800 residents is approximately 500 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, near the provincial border with Saskatchewan.
