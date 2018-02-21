

CTVNews.ca Staff





The government opens online applications to fill 12 vacant Senate seats, a school shooting survivor is forced to fend off conspiracy theorists, and a new study links snacking and genes.

Plus, Canada’s current medal count in Pyeongchang: We’ve got nine gold, five silver and seven bronze, for a total of 21.

1. Who wants to be a senator?

Canadians can now apply year-round for the job of senator. An independent advisory board will vet the candidates, although the final decision is up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The 12 current vacancies are for seats in Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Yukon.

2. School shooting survivor ‘not a crisis actor’

A teenager who survived last week’s deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school is working to counter “disturbing” conspiracy theories claiming he’s an actor with an anti-gun agenda.

David Hogg told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that he is not a so-called “crisis” actor. “I’m somebody that had to witness this and live through this and I continue to have to do that,” he said.

3. Genes may predict snack preferences: study

A study led by University of Guelph researchers found that genetics may predispose some children to poor snacking habits, which could have implications for childhood obesity.

Nearly half of the kids studied were found to carry the genetic variant associated with a “sweet tooth” and those children consumed more calories from sugar than the others.