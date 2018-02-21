OTTAWA – Canadians can now apply year-round for a seat in the Senate.

If you are eyeing a spot in the Upper Chamber, or want to nominate someone you know, the government has opened up the online application process to accept submissions all year long.

Now, the "transparent" and "merit-based" application process will be open all year long; the applications submitted will be kept for two years to be reconsidered; and organizations can now nominate candidates.

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould announced the changes Wednesday.

There are currently 12 vacancies in the Senate for seats representing Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Yukon.

Applicants for all provinces and territories are welcome anytime, but only those from places with current openings will be considered.

The application form has candidates establish they meet the constitutional criteria: only Canadian citizens between the ages of 30 and 75 who hold $4,000 in property in the province they want to represent are eligible for appointment. Applicants are also required to have lived for at least two years in that province, and demonstrate among other requirements, "outstanding personal qualities."

Senate-hopefuls will have their bids vetted by the independent advisory board that makes non-binding recommendations for new senators to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The board will review submissions made by April 3 for the next round of appointments.

"I encourage all qualified and interested Canadians to take advantage of this opportunity by applying for a Senate seat themselves or by nominating a potential candidate," Gould said in the statement.