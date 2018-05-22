

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto Millennials face generational obstacles in owning houses, how federal parties are combating harassment, and a look at “laze.”

1. Why houses are out of reach for so many Toronto Millennials

Toronto Millennials are the most educated group in Canada, but high housing costs are keeping some of the country’s most qualified workers in their parents’ basements or pushing them out of the province altogether, a new report suggests.

2. Harassment on the Hill: New details on changes to come

Over the last several months, allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct have hit the four main federal political parties. Both chambers of Parliament have faced, or are currently dealing with, allegations against sitting or past MPs and senators.

This conversation, in part prompted by the #MeToo movement, has led to both political and parliamentary pledges to do better.

3. As if lava wasn’t dangerous already

When molten rock pours into the sea, it creates lava haze -- also known as “laze.” It’s a combination of toxic gas, dense clouds of steam and bits of volcanic glass. Hawaii is currently getting a first-hand look at the phenomenon.