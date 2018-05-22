Toronto Millennials are the most educated group in Canada, but high housing costs are keeping some of the country’s most qualified workers in their parents’ basements or pushing them out of the province altogether, a new report suggests.

The study, released Tuesday by the Ontario Real Estate Association in partnership with Ryerson University, raises alarm bells about the future of the region’s housing market, which researchers say won’t meet the demand of Millennial home buyers as they start families.

Millennials are often portrayed as the antithesis of Baby Boomers, with disparate opinions on everything from politics to brunch. But according to the research, which analyzed census data and surveys of Millennials, the two generations want similar things from life: a spouse, kids and a ground-level home with a backyard.

The problem, researchers say, is that there aren’t enough affordable ground-level starter homes in Toronto, and developers are more interested in building condos and apartment units than townhouses and detached properties.

To make matters trickier, Baby Boomers won’t begin downsizing from their houses until 2040, keeping a large swath of resale properties off the market.

Over the next 10 years, researchers expect 700,000 Millennials will move out of their parents’ homes. As they enter the housing market, the demand for ground-level homes won’t be met, with 70,000 fewer ground-level homes than needed, researchers say.

If that demand isn’t addressed soon, there could be several major consequences. Millennials may go into deep debt to buy a house, abandon the city for the suburbs – thereby adding to traffic congestion -- or leave their jobs in the Greater Toronto Area to test the job market elsewhere.

Those consequences may be avoided if policy makers address the problem now, says Tim Hudak, CEO of the Ontario Real Estate Association and the province’s former Progressive Conservative leader.

The organization has launched a campaign, Keep the Dream Alive, calling on the three candidates vying to become Ontario’s next premier to address the reported lack of affordable detached homes in Toronto.

But the issue isn’t just limited to Toronto, Hudak says.

“Whether I’m in Toronto, Niagara Falls, Ottawa or Simcoe, they all say the same thing – realtors have that young couple, they did all the right things. They got their degree, they got the job, maybe they’re expecting a kid – they can’t find a house to move into,” Hudak told CTV Toronto on Tuesday.

“So this is all about helping Millennials escape mom and dad’s basement, move on with life and boost the economy.”

Policy makers may also want to consider tax incentives to help Millennial home buyers reach their dreams, Hudak said.

“We need more supply, greater choices and giving them a bit of a tax break when they try to buy their first home. That would go a long way too,” he said.

With files from CTV Toronto