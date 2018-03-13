

CTVNews.ca Staff





A promising new development for Canadian cold cases and the families of missing persons, U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial pick for the new head of the CIA, and two Maritimes communities face off over who gets to name themselves the “lobster capital.”

1. National DNA database to finally include missing people

After years of pressure, the federal government is finally set to include the DNA from missing people in the national database. Advocated and families who have pressured the government for years on the issue hope that the move could help solve cold cases around the country. The new database will also include DNA from the families of missing people, unidentified human remains and victims of crime.

2. Trump’s CIA pick oversaw secret prison

Gina Haspel is U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick to be the next director of the CIA. She would succeed Mike Pompeo, who is replacing ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and become the first female head of the agency. But her history is coming under scrutiny. She’s a career spymaster who oversaw waterboarding -- a method of torture Trump has said he could bring back -- at a secret prison in Thailand between 2003 and 2005. Colleagues are calling her a seasoned veteran with 30-plus years of intelligence experience.

3. ‘Lobster capital’ debate hits boiling point in Maritimes

In a special two-part series, CTV Atlantic visited Barrington, N.S. and Shediac, N.B., two communities who both feel they are the rightful “lobster capital.” Residents in Barrington purchased the trademark “lobster capital of Canada” two decades ago while Shediac claims an even bigger title: “lobster capital of the world.” Which community deserves the title? It depends on who you ask.