

CTVNews.ca Staff





Heavy drinking may be associated with a higher risk of developing dementia, the Syrian government is bombing its capital’s populous suburbs, and experts discuss the future of befuddling Bitcoin.

Plus, Canada’s current medal count in Pyeongchang is 19: eight gold, five silver and six bronze.

1. Drinking towards dementia?

According to a new study, heavy drinking may be associated with a higher risk for developing dementia.

“The findings indicate that heavy drinking and alcohol use disorders are the most important risk factors for dementia, and especially important for those types of dementia which start before age 65, and which lead to premature deaths,” the study’s Toronto-based co-author explained.

2. Death near Damascus

The Syrian government has begun bombing rebel-controlled suburbs east of its capital, Damascus. So far, the airstrikes, which began Monday, have claimed at least 100 lives. Hundreds of thousands of civilians in the area have been living under total siege since mid-2017.

3. What’s next for Bitcoin?

In this exclusive feature, the CTVNews.ca team explains everything you need to about the future of Bitcoin: the volatile (and often confusing) cryptocurrency that has been driving investors around the world wild.