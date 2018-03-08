

CTVNews.ca Staff





Cognitive games may make you a better driver, the sons of an Iranian-Canadian academic who died in prison arrive in Vancouver, and researchers claim to have found aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart’s bones.

1. Driving in 2018: brain training games

Experts say cognitive games that target specific mental muscles and only take minutes a day to complete can help make you a better driver, for longer.

And in the final instalment of our four-part driving series, experts say self-driving cars are further down the road from becoming common on our streets than we may think.

2. Fleeing Tehran

The sons of Iranian-Canadian academic Kavous Seyed-Emami, who died under unclear circumstances in an infamous Tehran prison, have arrived in Vancouver after their mother was barred from leaving Iran.

“Instead of being able to grieve the loss of our father in peace, we have been forced to endure constant threats and harassment by the Iranian authorities,” Ramin Seyed-Emami told reporters from Vancouver International Airport Thursday. “To separate my mother from her two sons at such a crucial time is inhumane.”

3. Amelia Earhart’s bones

Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart may have survived her ill-fated final flight only to die on the tiny western Pacific island of Nikumaroro, according to new analysis comparing photos of the pilot to skeletal remains found on a remote coral atoll.

“In the case of the Nikumaroro bones, the only documented person to whom they may belong is Amelia Earhart,” University of Tennessee forensic anthropology professor Richard Jantz writes.