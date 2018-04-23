

CTVNews.ca Staff





Witnesses to the carnage on Toronto’s Yonge Street recount harrowing details of the moment a van mowed down pedestrians Monday, environmentalists raise concerns about toxic rocket parts expected to splash down into Canadian Arctic waters, and a U.S. appeals court decision that turns down a monkey’s rights to its own selfies.

1. Witnesses recall moments when van plowed pedestrians

One man recalled thinking the driver was having a heart attack as a van swerved onto a Toronto sidewalk Monday, mowing down pedestrians and killing at least 10 people. Another told CTV News reporters that he jumped from his own car to try to stop the man.

2. Toxic rocket parts to land in Canadian waters

A space agency that “prides itself on being the most environmentally friendly” of its kind is under fire as plans were revealed that another Russian rocket stage likely containing a tonne of hydrazine, a fuel so toxic that space programs no longer use it. The rocket part will land in the North Water Polynya in the Canadian Arctic.

3. Monkey loses selfie copyright court battle

PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, have lost a lawsuit filed on behalf of a monkey. In 2015, the animal rights group filed the suit against a photographer whose camera was used by a crested macaque in 2011 to take a selfie featuring a particularly toothy grin.