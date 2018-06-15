

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian clarinetist is awarded $350,000 after his ex-girlfriend deleted a scholarship offer from his email account, America’s ambassador to Canada receives a death threat and a suspicious package, and a record-breaking American astronaut retires at 58.

1. Music to his ears?

Four years after an Ontario woman impersonated her then-boyfriend to secretly reject, then delete an email he received offering him a prestigious two-year music scholarship in the U.S., a judge has ordered her to pay $350,000 over the “reprehensible betrayal of trust” and “incompensable personal loss” her clarinet-playing ex suffered.

2. Ambassador threatened

U.S. and Canadian law enforcement are investigating a death threat against America’s ambassador to Canada along with a suspicious “white powder” substance mailed to her residence in Ottawa.

3.Rocket woman retires

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is hanging up her helmet. Retiring Friday, the 58-year-old was the first woman to command the International Space Station and has spent more time away from earth -- 665 days in total, to be exact -- than any other American astronaut.