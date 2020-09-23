TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 146,600 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 10,500 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. U.S. cases: The United States has passed a bleak milestone, with more than 200,000 Americans killed by the novel coronavirus, topping the casualties lost in the five most recent wars the U.S. has fought.

2. Sharp rise: Canada has been experiencing a worrying uptick in new cases recently, leading federal health officials to recommend that we re-adopt earlier, more strict levels of health precautions.

3. Throne speech: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government will be presenting a COVID-19 response-focused speech from the throne on Wednesday.

4. Flu shots: A group of emergency physicians is urging Canadians to get their flu shots as a second wave of COVID-19 combined with influenza could overwhelm the health-care system.

5. Feeling tired: Patients recovered from COVID-19 may experience persistent fatigue months after recovery, according to a new study.

One more thing…

'Space junk': A small asteroid that scientists project could orbit Earth until next spring might actually just be "space junk" more than half a century old.