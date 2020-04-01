TORONTO -- The United Nations chief is calling the coronavirus pandemic humanity's worst crisis since the Second World War as Canada's COVID-19 death toll climbs over 100 with more than 8,500 confirmed cases. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Supply shortage: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is spending $2 billion to procure more testing, ventilators, and protective equipment for front-line workers in the COVID-19 fight, with some supplies set to be ready within days.

2. Nursing home whistleblower: A personal support worker caring for those most at risk of dying of coronavirus says she and her colleagues aren't being given the proper protective equipment to prevent an outbreak.

3. Vaccine watch: With no vaccine for COVID-19 expected for another year or more, Canadian scientists are among thousands of international researchers racing to find a way to immunize people against the new coronavirus.

4. COVID-19 in prison: The spouses of two inmates at a Toronto-area prison are hoping the federal government will allow for the early release of non-violent offenders to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the prison system.

5. University grading: Grades may seem trivial in the middle of a pandemic. But for undergraduate university students who've spent hours studying in hopes of getting into competitive graduate programs, COVID-19 has thrown an unexpected twist into those plans.

One more thing…

Stranded abroad: Canadians stuck in India have been given the option of booking a special flight back home -- but the federal government says they will have to pay $2,900 for a ticket.