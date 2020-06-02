TORONTO -- Canada has nearly 92,000 total cases of COVID-19 with more than 7,300 associated deaths. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Racism in Canada: Following the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says "we can't pretend that racism doesn't exist" in Canada.

2. Virus worries: As people take to the streets in protest, Canada's public health officials are cautioning protesters to follow public health measures to reduce the chance of catching or spreading the new coronavirus.

3. Snowbirds investigation: The May 17 crash that killed a member of the Snowbirds team and injured a pilot may have been caused by a bird, an investigator revealed Monday.

4. Migrant worker outbreak: An outbreak of COVID-19 that has spread to 125 migrant workers from Mexico has temporarily halted production at some fields in Norfolk County, Ont.

5. Travel turbulence: As Canadians head into summer vacation season, travel experts envision how you can expect holiday itineraries to change for the foreseeable future.

One more thing...

Talking with kids: With protests sweeping across the U.S. as well as Canada, CTV News asked the experts how parents can talk to their children about anti-black racism.