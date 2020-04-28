TORONTO -- Canada has hit 48,500 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 27,500 cases still active. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Long way off': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that "normal" is a "long way off" for all Canadians, and that some changes implemented as a result of lessons learned during this pandemic will last for "years."

2. Blood clots: Doctors are concerned about an increasing number of COVID-19 patients developing blood clots that may lead to stroke or limb amputations in severe cases.

3. Student aid vote: The House of Commons is being recalled virtually for the first time on Wednesday, to study, debate and likely pass the federal government's promised suite of measures aimed at helping students during the pandemic.

4. Second emergency: A mandatory evacuation alert has been issued for the entire lower townsite of Fort McMurray because of rising water levels.

5. Where we stand: With some modelling data suggesting Canada has passed its peak of the pandemic, CTV News has compiled a guide on where each province and territory stands on reopening their economies.

One more thing…

New purpose: A restaurant in Washington, D.C. that would have otherwise closed due to the pandemic is using its staff and facilities to cook warm meals for those in need.