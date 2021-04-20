TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 29.52 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Federal budget: CTVNews.ca has analyzed the proposed federal budget and identified the key items that, if passed in Parliament, will impact Canadian businesses, workers, families, students, and seniors.

2. Tax deadline: Canada Revenue Agency warns Canadians hoping to receive any of the various COVID-19 relief benefits going forward could face delays of up to two months if they miss the April 30 tax-filing deadline.

3. Young victim: British Columbia suffered another eight deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend, and one of the victims was under the age of two.

4. Vaccine eligibility: As more Canadians gain access to COVID-19 vaccines, people are being reminded not to ask their co-workers or loved ones how they were eligible for a shot.

5. STI testing: If you're under 30 and sexually active, it's time to start getting tested for some sexually transmitted infections on an annual basis, according to new guidelines.

One more thing…

Bugging out: A Kosovar biologist Halil Ibrahimi used his time under pandemic restrictions to complete his research, naming a newly discovered insect after the novel coronavirus.