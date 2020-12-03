TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 390,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 66,600 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Pfizer vaccine: Canada's Minister of Health Patty Hajdu took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that the U.K.'s approval of the Pfizer vaccine is "encouraging" and that Health Canada will complete its review of the candidate "soon."

2. Immunization order: With Canada expected to receive fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than initially anticipated, the country's vaccine advisory committee has narrowed its guidance on which groups should be prioritized for vaccination first.

3. Water advisories: The federal Liberal government has admitted that its promise to eradicate all drinking water advisories in First Nations communities across Canada by March 2021 will be broken.

4. Sales slump: Retailers across the country are feeling the pinch as restrictions meant slow the spread of COVID-19 have taken a bite out of their holiday sales.

5. Present safety: Studies have shown that the novel coronavirus can live on different surfaces, sometimes for several hours and even days, after an infected person coughs or sneezes on them. So what does that mean in terms of gift giving for the holiday season?

One more thing…

Hill makeover: For nearly a century, the House of Commons was the most recognizable place in Canada. But now the iconic green chamber is hidden under layers of scaffolding and caution tape as Centre Block is being taken back to its bones.