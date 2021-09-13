TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 77.76 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Campaign enters final week: Sunday on the campaign trail began with the Liberals and NDP each questioning whether their opponent's plan to pay for campaign spending promises was based in reality.

2. Declassified FBI documents: A declassified FBI document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11 attacks details contacts the men had with Saudi associates in the United States.

3. O'Toole's vaccination policy: Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole is defending one of his candidates who visited a long-term care home despite only receiving one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

4. Stressed out nurses: Nurses are reporting having left the front lines after the stress of COVID-19 made their jobs more difficult and less safe, creating a shortage of health-care workers

5. P.E.I. schools closing: In-person classes at several P.E.I. schools will be cancelled this week after health officials confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at an elementary school.

One more thing…

A look at 'fringe parties': The five major parties get the spotlight in federal elections, but there are actually a total of 22 parties with candidates on ballots across Canada.