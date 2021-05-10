TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 46.49 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Airport shooting: Homicide investigators say the victim of a brazen mid-afternoon shooting outside Vancouver International Airport Sunday afternoon is a 28-year-old man who was known to police.

2. Online content: While the government insists that individuals' online content won't be subject to federal regulations under Bill C-10, the CRTC could impose regulations on accounts that have a large following or are making money, according to Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault.

3. Vaccine delivery: Canada is scheduled to receive two million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week as provinces continue to ramp up their immunization efforts.

4. Second dose delay: Some pregnant Canadians aren't able to get fully vaccinated before their due date because of the extended interval between doses.

5. Recycling PPE: A U.K. company is reducing hospital waste by melting and compressing personal protective equipment into plastic that can be recycled and re-engineered into new items such as school chairs, water bottle caps and coat hangers.

One more thing…

DNA test: A sailor on the doomed 1845 Franklin Arctic expedition was identified using DNA from a living relative in South Africa, marking the first time a crew member of that infamous voyage has been positively identified this way.