TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 708,600 total cases of COVID 19, with more than 18,000 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Pipeline parked: A source close to the transition team of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden has told CTV News that the new president will kill the Keystone XL pipeline after taking office.

2. 'Fall or winter': While critics of Canada’s vaccine rollout continue to point to the more accelerated rollout in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CTV News he isn’t planning on American life getting back to normal any earlier than Canadian officials are aiming for.

3. Dragger located: A scallop dragger that sank off the coast of southwestern Nova Scotia with six fishermen on board has been found more than a month after it first went missing, RCMP announced Sunday.

4. Real estate: Canada's biggest cities are experiencing a record-breaking loss of people as urbanites move to smaller bedroom communities in search of affordable homes.

5. Health habits: A new Canadian study has found that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased unhealthy behaviour in post-secondary students.

One more thing…

Carbon emissions: Looking for an excuse to turn your camera off during the next virtual meeting? Tell the boss it's saving the planet.