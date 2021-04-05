TORONTO -- Canada has administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 17.87 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. AstraZeneca vaccine: Despite concerns the National Advisory Committee on Immunization's change in directive about the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is causing hesitancy, the vice-chair says it was done in the name of transparency.

2. Tax season: As millions of Canadians prepare to file their taxes this spring, it's proving to be a trickier tax season than usual.

3. Prisoner swap: New polling data commissioned by CTV News from Nanos Research, found many more Canadians in favour of the prisoner swap than they were when the idea was floated last June.

4. Online hate: Over the past three weeks in Quebec, at least four mayors have said that vicious online attacks are part of what is pushing them out of public office.

5. Teaching anti-racism: Parents speaking with children about anti-Asian racism should teach them cultural pride, warn them about racism before it happens, and embolden them to call it out, experts recommend.

One more thing…

SAG awards: The stars of "Schitt's Creek" are getting recognition from their peers, taking home two Screen Actor Guild Awards on Sunday night.