TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 22.78 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Montreal curfew: Rioters smashed windows and set fires in Old Montreal during a large protest that took place in violation of Quebec's curfew on Sunday evening.

2. Vaccine delivery: The recent flood of COVID-19 vaccine doses into Canada is expected to wane this week, with a little more than 1 million shots scheduled for delivery in the next seven days.

3. New cases: Daily new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada have skyrocketed amid the third wave of the pandemic and have now outpaced the United States per capita.

4. Travel guidance: In an update to travel advice for Canadians visiting China, the government has added more detail regarding the Xinjiang region, warning that Canadians with familial or ethnic ties to the region could be "at risk of arbitrary detention."

5. Organ transplant: Doctors have successfully completed the first double lung transplant in Canada for a man whose lungs were devastated by COVID-19.

One more thing…

Two-time survivor: Hospital staff in Colombia are praising a 104-year-old coronavirus patient after she recovered from the virus for a second time.