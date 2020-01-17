TORONTO -- The Supreme Court of Canada has unanimously dismissed British Columbia’s appeal to prevent heavy oil from Alberta flowing through the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline.

1. Trans Mountain appeal: The Supreme Court of Canada has unanimously dismissed British Columbia’s appeal to halt the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

2. Canadian reservist: A former Canadian Forces engineer who disappeared after he was accused of being a neo-Nazi has been arrested by the FBI.

3. Crash meeting: Canada and its allies have sent a stern message to Iran: get ready to pay the families of those who died.

4. John Crosbie: Former Tory cabinet minister John Crosbie was remembered at his state funeral as a patriot who played a key role shaping Canada.

5. Coronavirus: A second person has died from a new coronavirus that is causing an outbreak of pneumonia in central China, health authorities report.

One-wheeled wonder: On a bone-chilling Thursday morning that saw temperatures drop to -37C with wind chill, an Edmonton man did the same thing he's done for the last 587 days. He fired up his electric unicycle and hit the road.