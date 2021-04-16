TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 26.44 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. FedEx facility shooting: Eight people were killed in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, and the shooter killed himself, police said.

2. New cases: Canada reported 9,561 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, setting a new record for daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

3. Shipment delays: A few weeks into what the federal government has billed as the ramp-up phase of Canada’s mass vaccination effort, the rollout is still being plagued by delays in shipments and lingering uncertainty about when and how many doses will land.

4. Turning down vaccines: An Ontario doctor is urging people to get a COVID-19 vaccine once a jab becomes available after he admitted three patients who turned down shots to the ICU.

5. Pregnancy complications: Following the news that pregnant women are increasingly ending up in ICUs with severe COVID-19, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada is calling on the government to prioritize this group for vaccines immediately.

One more thing…

Dispelling fake news: As COVID-19 vaccine efforts roll out across Canada, Toronto-based Dr. Fariha Khan is doing her best to help the Muslim community deal with a persistent issue: misinformation.