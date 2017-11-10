

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The Quebec government says Montreal's Olympic Stadium will have a new, $250 million roof by 2023.

Tourism Minister Julie Boulet said on Thursday that the province doesn't know yet whether the stadium's new covering will be retractable. She said the government is open to having a roof that could be demountable for certain events.

Quebec will begin asking for proposals in 2018.

Montrealers have been dealing with the stadium's problematic roof for years.

Radio-Canada reported in May the roof tore 677 times over the last year and 7,453 times over the past 10 years.

Montreal's Olympic Stadium was designed by architect Roger Taillibert and it was built for the 1976 summer games.