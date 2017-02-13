

Catherine Raiche says “it feels awesome” to be the only female in the Canadian Football League with “general manager” in her title.

The 28-year-old former corporate and tax lawyer was named assistant general manager by the Montreal Alouettes in January.

Raiche initially joined the Alouettes in 2015, as a Coordinator of Football Administration, in which she helped negotiate player contracts, team travel and other administrative duties. In her new role, she will still handle contracts and salary caps, but she will also have a greater role in scouting new prospects as well as dealing with the league on the team’s behalf.

Raiche told CTV’s Your Morning on Monday that she’s never felt like her gender has prevented her from rising in the CFL ranks.

“At the end of the day, if you’re competent, you do the job, you work hard, regardless of your gender, I think you can succeed in this business,” she said.

The assistant general manager explained that, while she’s on the job, she doesn’t focus on the fact that she’s a woman in a male-dominated industry.

“I’m really focusing on the work that needs to be done and what I need to do to help the Alouettes have a successful season,” Raiche said.

Raiche said she always knew she wanted to work in sports and that her legal background has been beneficial in her new career, as the discipline and organizational skills she developed as a lawyer transfer well to her job in sports administration.

Since her appointment, Raiche has received an outpouring of congratulatory messages online, with many users praising the Alouettes for promoting a female in management.

“I’m really excited and happy with all the support I’ve received,” she said.

As for the Alouette’s future, the new assistant general manager said she has high hopes for two of the team’s new acquisitions, Darian Durant and Keith Shologan.

“I think they’re going to bring a lot of stability. They’re going to bring a lot of leadership as well,” Raiche said. “They’re going to bring the team together.”