IIHF World Junior Hockey: Gauthier scores 2 as Canada tops Czechs 5-3
Players gather around Canada goaltender Connor Ingram to celebrate their 5-3 victory over Czech Republic in quarter-final hockey action at IIHF World Junior Championship Monday, January 2, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 10:44PM EST
MONTREAL - Mitchell Stephens returned from injury to score a goal and set up two more as Canada downed the Czech Republic 5-3 in a quarter-final on Monday at the world junior hockey championship.
Julien Gauthier, with two, Blake Speers and Thomas Chabot also scored for Canada, which advanced to a semifinal on Wednesday against Sweden. The Swedes downed Slovakia 8-3 in their quarter-final.
David Kase gave the Czechs the first-period lead. Kelowna Rockets forward Tomas Soustal got one in the second frame and Simon Stransky of the Prince Albert Raiders scored in the third as the Czechs, who were eliminated.
Stephens missed Canada's last two games with an undisclosed injury, but the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect showed no ill effects in a game Canada dominated 41-19 in shots. Stephens, Chabot and Gauthier were on the Canadian team that lost in the quarter-finals of last year's world juniors in Helsinki.
Canada had a 11-4 shot advantage in the first period, but the underdog Czechs caught a break for the only goal at 16:49 when a puck deflected in front of Connor Ingram and looked to going well wide when it struck Slovak referee Jozef Kubus and bounced straight to Kase alone in front of the net. His quick shot went under Ingram's arm to give the Czechs the lead.
Speers, celebrating his 20th birthday, went to the net to redirect Stephens pass behind Jakub Skarek 3:45 into the second frame.
