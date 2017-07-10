

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Quebec transplant recipient who was fighting for his life less than two years ago recently set a new record in cycling at the World Transplant Games.

Francois Forget, 50, struggled with kidney problems that left him so sick and tired that he couldn’t work – never mind work out.

In November 2015, he was told he would need a transplant. Forget was soon admitted to hospital and put on anti-rejection drugs, but a doctor informed him the surgery wouldn’t be happening and sent him home. He felt devastated.

Weeks later, he got a phone call informing him that another kidney was available. The surgery went ahead and his health improved.

Forget said the setbacks taught him to respect his body and enjoy life, so he took up cycling.

Forget didn’t know anything about bicycles but started training six days a week with the goal of competing in the World Transplant Games, which were held last month in Malaga, Spain.

“I just wanted to cross that finish line and to say, well, I made it,” he told CTV News.

Forget did more than cross the finish line. He set a new record for the games, averaging 44 km/h during his 5 km race.

“I had the will to do it and I knew I could do it, so I got myself involved 100 per cent,” he said.

Forget said he hopes other people who got transplants will see him and realize what’s possible.

With reports from CTV’s Vanessa Lee and CTV Montreal’s Rob Lurie